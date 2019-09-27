Lavrov calls on European nations to return to agreements on indivisible security

UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has called on European nations to get back to the course towards a common an indivisible security architecture in the region.

He recalled that November 2019 would see the 20th anniversary of the OSCE Charter for European Security and the Platform for Cooperative Security.

"These documents commit to paper principles of cooperation between all the countries and organizations in the Euro-Atlantic region. The heads of state and government vowed that no one can ensure his own security at the expense of security of others. Regrettably, the consensus that was reached back then is now replaced by the routine practice of NATO, which continues to think in the categories of inventing enemies, of expanding its military infrastructure eastwards to the Russian border and building up military budgets, despite the fact that they already are 20-time as big as Russia’s," he said at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

"We call on nations to return to the agreements on equal and indivisible security within the OSCE space. In the recent time, responsible politicians in Europe also have been calling for that, as the August meeting between the Russian and French presidents demonstrated," he noted.

Moreover, he said, such a reliable and open security architecture is needed in the Asia Pacific region too. "It is dangerous to yield to the temptation to divide it into conflicting blocs. Such attempts will run counter to the task of pooling efforts of all the countries of the region to respond to the existing threats and challenges, including the task of settling the entire spectrum of problems of the Korean Peninsula exclusively by peaceful means," he added.