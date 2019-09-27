Lavrov, Pompeo discuss situation on Korean Peninsula and Syria

UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. The situation on the Korean Peninsula, in Syria and in the Middle East was among the topics of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s meetings with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

"The ministers discussed prospects for settling the situation on the Korean Peninsula, in Afghanistan, around Ukraine, in the Middle East and North Africa," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the two top diplomats agreed that the settlement of the Syrian conflict should rest upon "United Nations-brokered peace negotiating process involving all constructive forces with due respect to the country’s sovereignty, its territorial integrity, and commitment to efforts towards complete extermination of terrorist nests.".