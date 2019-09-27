Deutsche Welle Broadcasting Board dismisses State Duma commission’s charges

"Deutsche Welle rejects accusations by the Russian State Duma's commission. At its meeting today in Berlin, the DW Broadcasting Council discussed the accusations of a State Duma commission cited in agency reports," the broadcaster said in a news release. "After receiving comprehensive information and detailed examination, the Broadcasting Council came to the conclusion that DW's reporting from Russia is in no way objectionable."

BERLIN, September 27. /TASS/. Germany’s broadcaster Deutsche Welle has dismissed the charges made against it by the State Duma’s commission for the investigation of foreign meddling in Russia’s internal affairs, DW spokesman Christoph Jumpelt told TASS on Friday.

"The Broadcasting Council therefore rejects the accusation that DW interfered in the internal affairs of Russia," the media company said.

"We expect the Russian authorities to ensure that all DW correspondents in Russia can report freely and without restriction. The free exchange of information is of utmost importance and this includes Deutsche Welle staff being able to work unhindered," the Council’s chairman Karl Juesten is quoted by the DW press-service as saying.

The DW Broadcasting Council expressed hope "for a swift settlement of this discussion."

Earlier on Friday, the head of the State Duma’s commission for investigating instances of foreign intervention in Russia’s internal affairs, Vasily Piskaryov, said there had been sufficient proof of Deutsche Welle’s violations of Russian legislation. By spreading the call addressed to the Muscovites to take to the streets at a time when an election campaign and unauthorized demonstrations were underway in Moscow the broadcaster "violated the legislation that governs election processes." He recalled that all foreign legal entities were prohibited from electioneering.

Piskaryov said the State Duma’s commission would forward all evidence concerning Deutsche Welle to the Russian Foreign Ministry for making a decision if the German broadcaster should be stripped of accreditation in Russia.