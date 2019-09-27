Lavrov, Pompeo begin talks at UN General Assembly

UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have begun their talks on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, TASS reports.

The talks are held in the UN Security Council consultation room. The diplomats did not provide comments during the protocol part open to the media. Lavrov and Pompeo shook hands and sat down at the negotiations table.

Representatives of the media asked Pompeo whether they would discuss the transcript of the phone call between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky published earlier. Lavrov was asked about his opinion on the impeachment procedure against the US leader. However, both questions were left without a response.

Lavrov is heading the Russian delegation to the 74th session of the UN General Assembly. On Friday, he will address the United Nations, after which a press conference on the outcomes of the visit will be held.