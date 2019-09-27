Ukrainian MP demands that presidential office disclose Trump conversation audio

"According to my sources, this protocol was used by the president’s office during the talks with Donald Trump. Therefore, Ukraine has an audio recording of their conversation. I addressed the president’s office asking to make it public," Goncharenko said. He underlined that this recording "is of international importance."

KIEV, September 27. /TASS/. Member of the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada (parliament) representing the European Solidarity party Alexei Goncharenko has requested that the Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s office makes public an audio recording of Zelensky’s July conversation with US President Donald Trump, the lawmaker said via Facebook on Friday.

Earlier, a huge scandal broke out in Washington after rumors emerged that Trump had solicited Kiev’s help to get re-elected for a second term in the office in 2020. The rumors suggested that the US leader pressured his Ukrainian counterpart to launch an investigation against Hunter Biden, son of former US Vice President Joe Biden, in exchange for Washington’s financial and military aid. On Tuesday, the US House of Representatives controlled by the Democratic Party announced that an impeachment inquiry had been launched against Trump on the grounds of these suspicions. Democrat Biden is currently looking as the most likely candidate to face off with Trump at the upcoming US elections.

On Wednesday, the White House released a transcript of the July conversation between the two leaders. It turned out that Trump did not seek an investigation against Hunter Biden. The US Department of Justice did not find violations of the national legislation or grounds to hold a further investigation or other actions regarding the contents of the conversation.

Earlier, Zelensky met with Trump in New York and rejected the idea that the US president pressured him in the July phone call. He said the conversation was great and much was discussed. The Ukrainian leader also stressed that he would not like to be drawn into the US election process.