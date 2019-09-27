Ukraine expects IMF’s recommendations for new aid program

KIEV, September 27. /TASS/. Ukraine will continue consultations with representatives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to be receiving recommendations of the IMF’s board of directors for opening a new aid program, Ukrainian Prime Minister Alexei Goncharuk reported via Twitter on Friday.

"We will continue the talks within the next several weeks to receive the so-called staff agreement — recommendations of the IMF’s board of directors — for opening a new cooperation program," he said.

"The negotiations with international partners are in an active phase. We have started discussing a new three-year support program within the Extended Fund Facility," he said, adding that Kiev has a lot of work to do to ensure GDP growth and create the real market economy in Ukraine.

Ron van Rooden, head of the IMF visiting mission to the country, said earlier on Friday that economic growth remains weak in Ukraine due to poor business environment, shortcomings in the legal framework and pervasive corruption. Moreover, large parts of the economy are dominated by inefficient state-owned enterprises or by oligarchs deterring competition and investment, he added.

Lifting the economy to a higher growth path also requires accelerating structural reforms, including most of all firmly establishing the rule of law and decisively tackling corruption, he emphasized. Equally important are enhancing competition and opening up markets, particularly in the energy and agricultural sectors, and reducing the role of the state and oligarchs in the economy, the IMF claimed, adding that discussions on the new program will continue in the coming weeks.

An International Monetary Fund mission visited Kiev on September 12-26 to hold discussions with Ukraine, particularly on a new program that could be endorsed under the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility.