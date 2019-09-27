US blames Syria for chemical attack to hamper settlement progress, foreign minister says

UN, September 27. /TASS/. The US has blamed Syria’s authorities for a chemical attack to hamper the progress in political settlement, Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Walid Muallem told TASS.

"These are false accusations," he highlighted. "When we achieve political progress for the Syrian people, the Americans always ‘surprise’ us with such statements." "It is falsity and lying," Muallem added.

Earlier US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo stated at a news conference in New York that Syria’s authorities are responsible for the attack with the use of chlorine in the Latakia Governorate on May 19.