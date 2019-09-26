Georgia, Russia agree to continue dialogue

"During the meeting, there has been no agreement that in the future, we will meet in some other format or at some other level. However, we agreed that the Geneva talks will continue in the current format, as well as the informal dialogue that we know as the Abashidze-Karasin talks," he said.

TBILISI, September 26. /TASS/. Tbilisi and Moscow agree to continue the talks between Georgian Special Presidential Representative for Settlement of Relations with Russia Zurab Abashidze and a yet-to-be-named Russian diplomat. Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani confirmed this during an interview with the Imedi TV channel, commenting on the meeting with his Russian colleague Sergey Lavrov at the UN General Assembly.

On Thursday, the Georgian top diplomat met with Lavrov on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York for the first time since 2008, when Tbilisi broke off diplomatic relations with Moscow after Russia had recognized the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. The Abashidze-Karasin talks began in 2012, after the coalition headed by billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili came into power in Georgia.

Earlier in September, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin, who represented Russia at the talks with Abashidze, resigned from his position. Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Andrey Rudenko in his stead. It is still unclear who will represent Russia at the talks with Georgia.

The latest meeting between Abashidze and Karasin took place in Prague on June 13. There are some unsettled issues in relations of the two states after the August 2008 events. The restoration of diplomatic relations and the termination of visa regime with Georgia, which was initiated in 2000, remain a priority.