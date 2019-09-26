Hamburg Chamber of Commerce to close representative office in Kaliningrad

KALININGRAD, September 26. /TASS/. The Hamburg Chamber of Commerce will close its representative office in Kaliningrad, a spokesman of the representative office told TASS on Thursday.

"Yes, indeed, the representative office of the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce in Kaliningrad is closing," the spokesman said. "The decision was made in Hamburg and the reason is saving of funds," he noted.

Certain time will be required to completely wind down the mission in Kaliningrad but its activities are gradually curtailed, the spokesman added.

The representative office was working in Kaliningrad since 1994. It was headed by Stephan Stein since 1996, who will remain in Kaliningrad and continue keeping ties with the regional business but on a private basis, the source said.

The representative office maintained ties with German and Russian companies, had the database of business representatives interested in cooperation with foreign companies, assisted with contacts and provided information about exhibitions and fairs in Germany and Kaliningrad.