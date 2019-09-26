Taliban’s call for election boycott comes as no surprise, says Russian envoy

UNITED NATIONS, September 26. /TASS/. It is no surprise that the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) is calling on Afghan voters to boycott the upcoming presidential election, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told reporters on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

"It comes as no surprise. They never recognize elections as fair," he said in response to a question.

Afghanistan will hold a presidential election on September 28. The vote, which has been postponed several times, was earlier scheduled to take place on July 20.