China protests US Congress’ Hong Kong human rights bill

BEIJING, September 26. /TASS/. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has sent a note of protest to the United States following the US Congress’ committee on foreign affairs approving a bill on democracy and human rights in Hong Kong. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a briefing on Thursday that American lawmakers should immediately drop the bill.

"China is voicing a resolute protest after this bill was approved and condemns it. We express our profound outrage," he pointed out.

"We are calling on the US Congress to immediately seize further deliberation on this bill, which interferes in Hong Kong affairs, to avoid further deterioration of the bilateral relations," the spokesman underlined.

The diplomat stressed that since Hong Kong was handed over to China all human rights in this special administrative region are fully honored and observed. "Currently, radical protesters are disrupting public order and committing acts of vandalism. Their actions far exceed the freedom of assembly and association," he pointed out.

"The US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations completely ignored an appeal to restore order in Hong Kong and pushed this bill through, which is a brazen interference in Chinese domestic affairs," Geng Shuang added.

He recalled that "many US citizens as well as American investment are in Hong Kong," while passing the bill by the Congress "will only spur radicals on to wreak more unrest in the city, which will affect interests of both China and the US." "No one should underestimate China’s determination to defend the "one country, two systems" policy, as well as ensure peace, stability and development in Hong Kong. Any attempts to hurt China’s interests will be met with a resolute resistance," he concluded.

Hong Kong bill

The US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations approved the legislation on human rights and democracy in Hong Kong on Wednesday. This document will require that US president annually provides assessments on situation in Hong Kong to the Congress, as well as introduce sanctions against people Washington deem responsible for violating rights of activists in this special administrative region of China. Moreover, the bill stipulates annual assessment of whether Hong Kong is sufficiently independent from Beijing to rule on extending the existing preferential trade, economic and investment US treatment.

Following the committee’s approval of the bill, it will be referred for a vote in both chambers of the Congress. The bill was already approved by the House of Representatives' Committee on Foreign Affairs earlier on Wednesday.

Mass protests erupted in the streets of Hong Kong more than three months ago and are still going strong. The unrest was provoked by a controversial extradition bill proposed by the local authorities, which would allow people suspected of violating Chinese laws or those who are wanted in China to be transferred over to mainland China for prosecution. To appease the protesters, Chief Executive of Hong Kong Carrie Lam delivered a special televised address on September 4, saying that the bill had been officially withdrawn from the Hong Kong Legislative Council, which the demonstrators were demanding. Nevertheless, they are also making a number of other demands, which the authorities refuse to meet. These demands include amnesty for all the detained street protesters without charges or trial.