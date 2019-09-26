Moscow, Beijing promote multipolar interstate relations — Chinese foreign minister

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russia and China have been actively supporting the development of a multipolar world and democracy, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in his article published by Rossiyskaya Gazeta on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations with Russia.

"Amid the unprecedented drastic changes in the world, China and Russia firmly defend international system with the central role of the United Nations and reliance on international law, and promote the development of multi-polarity and democratization of interstate relations," the foreign minister stressed.

Besides, the two countries have been drawing up plans on solving the problems of the Korean Peninsula and calling for rescuing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, he noted.

"Strategic interaction of the two countries has become a reliable pillar of maintaining peace and stability on the planet, standing up for international justice, which reflects an active and principled line of the two responsible powers that are permanent members of the UN Security Council," Wang Yi said.