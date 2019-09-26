Moscow is Yerevan’s strategic partner, Armenian PM says

UNITED NATIONS, September 26. /TASS/. Yerevan seeks to maintain good relations with all of its partners, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his address to the United Nations General Assembly.

"Russia is our key strategic partner and ally. Georgia and Iran are our strategic neighbors. We have a strategically significant agenda and partnership with the United States, the European Union and its member states," he said. "We observe with concern signs of disagreements among our friends, strategic partners and allies. This reality puts significant challenges to us because we face a potential risk of not being correctly understood by some of our friends or, even worse, by all of them," Pashinyan pointed out.

"We are doing our best to remain a reliable partner and a good friend for all of them without damaging our relations with any of them, without promoting relations with one partner at the expense of the other," the Armenian prime minister emphasized.

However, according to Pashinyan, "Turkey remains a serious security threat to Armenia and the Armenian people, who had experienced the deep tragedy of the genocide and continue to face a fierce denial of truth and justice."