Zelensky says no one ‘pushed’ him during phone talk with Trump

UN, September 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on Wednesday that, in his opinion, US leader Donald Trump exerted no pressure on him in their phone conversation in July.

I I think you read text," he said. "No, you heard that we had, I think, good phone call. It was normal. We spoke about many things. And so I think, and you read it, that nobody pushed me," Zelensky said when the two leaders met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

"I’m sorry, but I don’t want to be involved to democratic, open elections of USA," Zelensky added.

Trump, in turn, replied that he appreciated the Ukrainian president’s response.

"There was no pressure. And you know there was -- and, by the way, you know there was no pressure. All you have to do it see it, what went on the call," the US leader said.

At the same time, Zelensky said Ukraine was ready to investigate the case, related to former US vice president’s son.

"I don’t owe anything to anyone. I said we are ready to investigate," he said, when asked whether he promised an investigation of this kind during his conversation with US President Donald Trump in July.

Zelensky went on to say that Ukraine was an independent country, and its Prosecutor General’s Office was an independent body.

"I want to underscore that Ukraine is an independent country. We have a new prosecutor general in Ukraine, Ruslan Ryaboshapka, a highly professional man with a Western education and history to investigate any case he considers and deems appropriate," he said.

"We have many more issues to care about and to tackle, we have the battle of Ilovaisk [in which Ukrainian pro-government forces sustained serious losses], we have Maidan, we have corruption cases, as President Trump rightly mentioned about that," the Ukrainian president added, evading a direct answer to a question of whether an investigation regarding Biden has already begun.

Last week saw reports of another probe against Trump, who is suspected of demanding in a telephone conversation with Zelensky a criminal investigation should be opened against his chief rival in the forthcoming 2020 presidential election Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who had been doing business with a Ukrainian company. Trump allegedly warned Zelensky that otherwise the US might end military assistance to Ukraine. On Tuesday, impeachment procedures against Trump were initiated in the US Congress House of Representatives.

The White House on Wednesday released a transcript of the conversation between Trump and Zelensky. The US Department of Justice said it saw no violations of the US law in it.