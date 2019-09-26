Zelensky assures Trump that ending conflict in East Ukraine is his priority

UNITED NATIONS, September 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky assured his US counterpart Donald Trump that the priority of his presidency was to end the conflict in the east of the country and to return Crimea.

"Thank you for your support, especially now when -- you know, when we have two -- really, two wars in Ukraine. The first one is with corruption, you know. But we’ll fight -- no, we’ll be winner in this fight, I’m sure. And the priority -- my priority is to stop the war on Donbass and to get back our territories: Crimea, Donbass, Lugansk," Zelensky told Trump during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Trump replied that "you lost Crimea during a different administration, not during the Trump administration."

"So you have chance to help us," Zelensky said.

"That’s right. I do," Trump said.

The Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol, a city with a special status on the Crimean Peninsula, where most residents are Russians, refused to recognize the legitimacy of the coup-installed Kiev government, who seized power amid riots in Ukraine in February 2014.

Crimea and Sevastopol adopted declarations of independence on March 11, 2014. They held a referendum on March 16, 2014, in which 96.77 percent of Crimeans and 95.6 percent of Sevastopol voters chose to secede from Ukraine and join Russia. On March 18, 2014, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the reunification deals. Despite the convincing results of the referendum, Kiev has refused to recognize Crimea as part of Russia.