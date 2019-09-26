Trump says he supports transparency over talk with Zelensky, expects same from Democrats

WASHINGTON, September 26. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said the White House supports transparency in the controversy surrounding his conversation with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, and he expects the Democrats to do the same.

"I have informed GOPLeader Kevin McCarthy and all Republicans in the House that I fully support transparency on so-called whistleblower information but also insist on transparency from Joe Biden and his son Hunter, on the millions of dollars that have been quickly and easily taken out of Ukraine and China," he said in a Twitter post. "Additionally, I demand transparency from Democrats that went to Ukraine and attempted to force the new President to do things that they wanted under the form of political threat."

Last week saw reports of another probe against Trump, who is suspected of demanding in a telephone conversation with Zelensky a criminal investigation should be opened against his chief rival in the forthcoming 2020 presidential election Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who had been doing business with a Ukrainian company. Trump allegedly warned Zelensky that otherwise the US might end military assistance to Ukraine. On Tuesday, impeachment procedures against Trump were initiated in the US Congress House of Representatives.

The White House on Wednesday released a transcript of the conversation between Trump and Zelensky. The US Department of Justice said it saw no violations of the US law in it.