Trump hopes Putin, Zelensky get together, can solve Donbass conflict

NEW YORK, September 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin would like to find a solution to the situation in eastern Ukraine and the United States hopes the problem could be solved, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday at a meeting with Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky.

"And I really hope that Russia, because I really believe that President Putin would like to do something, I really hope that you and President Putin get together and can solve your problem, that would be a tremendous achievement," Trump said.

"I know you’ll try to do that," Trump added.

After Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich was ousted in a coup in February 2014, mass protests erupted in eastern Ukraine, mostly inhabited by Russian-speaking people. In response, the Kiev authorities launched a military operation in Donbass in April 2014. As a result of intense fire targeting residential districts, the region was hit by a large-scale humanitarian disaster. Multiple attempts to declare a lasting ceasefire, regularly made by the Contact seeking peace for east Ukraine, have not brought about any tangible results. The latest ceasefire agreement was reached this July. Nonetheless, daily shelling are continuing, although on a smaller scale.