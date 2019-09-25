Russia’s top diplomat thinks it would be right to resume flights to Georgia

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Resuming direct flights between Moscow and Georgia would be a right thing to do, because the majority of Georgian citizens have realized the counter-productiveness of previous anti-Russian provocations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Kommersant daily, published on the paper’s website on Wednesday.

"I’d rather resume those flights. I think it would be a right thing to do, after the majority of Georgians have realized how counter-productive and provocative the incident at the Georgian parliament was, which happenned when the Inter-parliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy gathered there," the Russian minister said.

"The opposition party disrupted this event in a rude way, blaming Russia for allegedly making certain steps that allowed them to unleash this Russophobic campaign. There was nothing except for the previously agreed protocol events, but they were disrupted by an angry crowd which carried posters prepared, by the way, in advance. It was a deliberate move. And the scheduled appearance of the Russian delegation in the hall was not the main reason behind this Russophobic hysteria," he added.