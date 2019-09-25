Zelensky calls to rethink world order at UN podium

UN, September 25. /TASS/. Ukraine supports rethinking of modern rules of international relations and modernizing international organizations, Ukrianian President Vladimir Zelensky said on Wednesday addressing the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

"In this new world, our state lost a part of its territory and almost every day loses its citizens. That is precisely why who else but Ukraine has a right to speak of a need to rethink modern global rules?" he addressed the assembly.

Zelensky pointed out that current mechanisms of international relations sometimes malfunction. "We do not question the authority of international institutions, and the UN in particular, but we need to acknowledge that the mechanisms are not perfect, they started malfunctioning sometimes and, therefore, require modernization," the Ukrainian president stressed.

He added that local hotspots of tensions in the modern world have global implications and that is why "we should not think about the global and turn a blind eye to details, because this is how foundation for two world wars was laid."