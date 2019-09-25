Lavrov, Zelensky discuss ironing out Donbass crisis

UNITED NATIONS, September 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has told reporters he discussed the settlement of Donbass crisis during his brief conversation with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on Wednesday.

"These were not talks, this was a conversation. We discussed where we are," Lavrov said. "Both sides showed interest in solving the situation in Donbass in line with the Minsk agreements. The most important thing is that the Ukrainian president has said that."

Earlier, a diplomatic source in New York said that Lavrov and Zelensky had a contact during the reception, organized by US President Donald Trump in honor of the countries participating in the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.