ANKARA, September 25. /TASS/. Several people were wounded on Wednesday in a bomb attack on a bus carrying police in the southern Turkish province of Adana, the Anadolu news agency reported.

The attack occurred in the area of Yuregir. The explosive device went off when the bus was passing. The blast also hit a nearby vehicle.

The number of casualties has not been reported, but the news agency said the injuries were not life threatening.