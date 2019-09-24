US authorities restrict Iranian president’s movement in New York, media reports say

TEHRAN, September 24. /TASS/. US officials have restricted Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s movement during his stay in New York for the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Iran’s Fars news agency reported on Tuesday.

According to the news outlet, Rouhani cannot leave the UN headquarters in Manhattan on his own. In addition, the Iranian president has been issued a special permit for his hotel.

Iran’s Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) said on Sunday that about one-third of members of Rouhani’s delegation had been unable to obtain US visas in order to attend the UN General Assembly.

On Thursday, the United States issued visas to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif so that they could attend the 74th UN General Assembly session.