British Labor Party leader calls on PM to resign following Supreme Court’s ruling

LONDON, September 24. /TASS/. British Labor Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign following the Supreme Court’s ruling that his suspension of parliament was unlawful.

"I invite Boris Johnson, in the historic words, to consider his position and become the shortest-serving prime minister there’s ever been," he said at a party conference.

"I will be in touch immediately to demand that parliament is recalled so we can question that Prime Minister, demand that he obeys the law that’s been passed by parliament and recognize our parliament is elected by our people to hold our government to account," Corbyn said.

Members of other opposition parties, including the Scottish National Party, the Green Party and the Plaid Cymru party, have also called on Johnson to step down. "His position is untenable and he should have the guts for once to do the decent thing and resign," said Scottish National Party MP Joanna Cherry.

There has so far been no response from the British prime minister, who is currently participating in the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Earlier on Tuesday, the British Supreme Court found Johnson’s decision to suspend the country’s parliament unlawful. "The decision to advise Her Majesty to prorogue parliament was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of parliament to carry out its constitutional functions without reasonable justification," Supreme Court President Brenda Hale announced.