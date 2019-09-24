At least 13 dead in Arab Coalition strike in Yemen — media

CAIRO, September 24. /TASS/. At least thirteen people have died after the Saudi-led Arab Coalition strikes in Yemen, the al Massirah TV channel controlled by the Yemeni Houthi rebel movement of Ansar Allah reported on Tuesday.

According to the channel, a residential building in the village of Qatabah situated in the southwestern province of Dhale came under attack. The TV station points out that the debris continue to be cleared and the death toll might rise even higher.

The armed confrontation between government forces and Ansar Allah groups has been ongoing in Yemen since August 2014, reaching the most active phase in March 2015 after the Saudi-led coalition invaded the country. The operation dubbed Decisive Storm against the Houthis who secured a significant part of Yemen was supported by Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Pakistan and Sudan backed them later.