Putin’s visit to Kazakhstan is under consideration — Kazakh Foreign Ministry

NUR-SULTAN, September 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Kazakhstan is under consideration, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vasilenko said at a briefing on Monday.

"Vladimir Putin’s visit is under consideration and will take place at a time agreed by the parties," he said.

Vasilenko noted that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev planned to visit Russia’s Omsk in November in order to attend the 16th Russia-Kazakhstan Regional Cooperation Forum co-chaired by the two countries’ leaders.

In addition, Vasilenko pointed out that an announcement on Tokayev’s participation in the upcoming session of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Sochi would be made later.