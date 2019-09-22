13 million Venezuelans sign petition to protect sovereignty

CARACAS, September 22. /TASS/. More than 13 million Venezuelans have signed the petition to protect national sovereignty against US economic sanctions, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced on Saturday.

"I extend my congratulations to the great anti-imperialistic march of our people that filled the streets of Caracas with a beautiful act of love and patriotism to deliver 13,287,742 signatures for peace and national sovereignty," the Venezuelan leader said via Twitter.

It is noted that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will receive all the signatures.

The petition was opened for signing on August 10 after US imposed a new package of economic sanctions on Venezuela, where approximately 28 million people reside.

Venezuela has been enduring a severe social and economic crisis in the last few years, accompanied with a sharp devaluation of national currency - Bolivar. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is predicting that inflation on Venezuela can reach 10 million percent by the end of the year. The UN estimates that around 4 million people have already left the country.