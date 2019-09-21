DPR’s Marseille office representative released from custody

PARIS, September 22. /TASS/. Head of the representative office of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in French Marseille Hubert Fayard has been released from custody after five months of arrest, office’s staff said on Saturday.

"Hubert Fayard, an honorary representative of the DPR, was released on September 20 after more than five months in detention," the office pointed out. "He fell victim to a political arrest based on slanderous accusations."

"This is a great piece of news at the background of Kiev’s continuous "cannonade," the staff stressed. "Freedom and truth has taken one more step to victory."

The DPR’s Marseille office underlined that it is a public organization operating in accordance with the French law. The office is tasked with coordinating humanitarian aid, student exchanges and disseminating information about the DPR's life.