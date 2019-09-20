DPR urges international reaction to Kiev’s attempts to break down peace process

DONETSK, September 20. /TASS/. The self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) expects France and Germany, as the Minsk accords guarantor nations, to take measures over Ukraine’s sabotaging the peace agreements, DPR’s Foreign Minister Natalia Nikonorova, who represents in the Contact Group on settlement of the conflict in Donbass, said on Friday.

"We hope that corresponding measures of responsibility would be used against Kiev for its barefaced unwillingness to implement the document that was approved by the United Nations Security Council and direct orders of the Normandy Quartet representatives," she said.

"A lot of work is yet to be done. It is the work on amendments into the law on a special status, its commitment to paper in the constitution, the amnesty for participants in the developments in Donbass. But if Ukraine cannot even implement the initial stage, who its leadership is going to implement the Package of Measures in full?," she stressed.

According to Nikonorova, advisers to the Normandy Quartet leaders had to discuss the Steinmeier formula after Ukraine’s negotiators in the Contact Group had refused to work on this mechanism. The Steinmeier formula, in her words, is just a preliminary step on the political track of the settlement process.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadim Pristaiko said in an interview with the European Truth news outlet earlier that Kiev could not sign the Steinmeier formula text on September 18 in Minsk because of a "technical misunderstanding." He said that Kiev’s negotiator Leonid Kuchma had said that "something might be added or removed" from the text.

After the Wednesday meeting of the Contact Group, Russia’s chief negotiator Boris Gryzlov said that Kiev’s representatives had refused to sign the Steinmeier formula. This way, in his words, Kiev had frustrated a resolution on the disengagement of forces in Petrovskoye and Zolotoye and had called to question a Normandy Quartet summit as its condition was a positive result in the two above mentioned areas.

Peace settlement of the conflict in Donbass rests on the Package of Measures, known as Minsk-2, that was signed by the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine comprising senior representatives from Russia, Ukraine and the European security watchdog OSCE on February 12, 2015, after marathon 16-hour talks between the leaders of the Normandy Four nations, namely Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine. The 13-point document envisages a ceasefire between Ukrainian government forces and people’s militias in the self-proclaimed republics in Donetsk and Lugansk and subsequent withdrawal of heavy weapons from the line of engagement. The deal also lays out a roadmap for a lasting settlement in Ukraine, including amnesty, resumption of economic ties, local elections and a constitutional reform to give more autonomy to the war-torn eastern regions.

The conflict settlement formula for Donbass that was proposed by the then German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier in late 2015 envisages the enforcement of the Ukrainian law on a special procedure of local self-government on certain territories of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions on a temporary basis on the day of local elections in Donbass, and on a permanent basis after the OSCE publishes a report on their results.