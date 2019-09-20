Lavrov, UN Sec Gen discuss Ankara summit, Persian Gulf

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov focused on the Syria and Persian Gulf crises in his phone talks with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Foreign Ministry said that Lavrov and Guterres discussed pressing issues on the agenda of the world organization.

"Particular attention was focused on the goals of facilitating the Syria settlement in the context of results of the fifth trilateral summit of guarantor nations of the Astana process, held in Ankara on September 12, 2019, and on the Persian Gulf crisis," the statement said.