Yerevan court leaves former Armenian president Kocharyan under arrest

YEREVAN, September 20. /TASS/. Yerevan’s court of general jurisdiction ruled to leave former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan under arrest, rejecting his lawyers’ motion to release him on bail, TASS reported from the courtroom.

"The court rules to reject the motion filed by Kocharyan’s lawyers and leave him under arrest," judge Anna Danibekyan read out the verdict.

The judicial process on the overthrow of the constitutional system in March 2008 against Kocharyan, former Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Yuri Khachaturov, Former Defense Minister Seiran Oganyan and former Deputy Prime Minister Armen Gevorkyan started on September 12 in Yerevan’s court of general jurisdiction.

On September 4, Armenia’s Constitutional Court declared the 35th section of the Criminal Code under which Kocharyan was arrested to be unconstitutional.