Lavrov has second phone call in the day with German counterpart to discuss Donbass

MOSCOW, September 19./TASS/. The Russian and German foreign ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Heiko Maas, have had a second phone call in the day to discuss the implementation of the "Steinmeier formula" in Donbass after Kiev had rejected it at a session of the Contact Group, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a report on Thursday.

"The ministers continued discussing ways for putting into practice the decisions of the summits in Paris and Berlin in the Normandy Format in 2015-2016 as to confirming the ‘Steinmeier formula’, as well as the disengagement of forces in the pilot sections in Petrovskoye and Zolotoye," the ministry said.

"They discussed the situation after the Kiev delegation derailed at a session of the Contact Group in Minsk on September 18 coordination of the respective proposals earlier approved at a meeting of the advisers to the Normandy Format leaders," it said.