Former Tunisian president Ben Ali dies aged 83 - TV

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Former President of Tunisia Zine El Abidine Ben Ali has died in a hospital in Saudi Arabia after a long illness, Tunisian national television informed on Thursday.

On September 12, Ben Ali’s attorney Mounir Ben Salha informed that the former leader’s health is in critical state. Ben Ali had been battling cancer for several years.

The former Tunisian leader was 83 years old. He served as Tunisian president since 1987 until 2011, when we was ousted as a result of the so-called "jasmine revolution". Ben Ali fled the country and has since resided in Saudi Arabia.