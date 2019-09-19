Tbilisi extradites Russian citizen accused of having ties to IS to Moscow

TBILISI, September 19. /TASS/. The Georgian Justice Ministry has extradited Russian citizen Ramzan Akhyadov accused of terrorist activity and having ties to the Islamic State to Russia on Thursday, Georgian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Justice Thea Tsulukiani told reporters.

"The aforementioned person (Akhyadov - TASS) was extradited this morning [to Russia]. The case relates to an extradition of a person who is accused of a terrorist crime, particularly mobilizing people in the interests of the Islamic State and fighting in 2013-2015 hostilities," she said.

According to her, Akhyadov arrived in Georgia from Turkey and then was arrested by Georgian law enforcement officers. Extradition procedures ensued since he was wanted by Russia. The justice minister also said that the Russian side had notified Tbilisi that all rights of the accused would be respected. "We have received written guarantees from Russia that in spite of the seriousness of the accusations this person will be placed in a prison and will be kept there in humane conditions. He will not be facing problems, which could fall under the articles of our or the European Convention [on Human Rights]. I mean the articles regarding ban of torture as well as the right to life and others," she underlined, saying that Georgia will continue cooperating with international partners in fighting terrorism.

According to the Russian Federal Financial Monitoring Service Akhyadov was born on August 19, 1979 in the Chechnya Region.