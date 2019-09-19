Lavrov points to difficulties in Palestinian-Israeli settlement

"We have not met in person yet, as far as I can remember, but we know about your views and aspirations for establishing peace in a very important part of the Middle East," Lavrov said. "We support your unflagging attention, in light of your experience and proposals, to facilitating the search for a solution of the Palestinian issue that would let Israel, Palestine and other countries of this region live in peace and security."

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Efforts for advancing Palestinian-Israeli settlement in recent years are unimpressive, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in his opening remarks at a meeting with the leadership of the Israeli-Palestinian group Geneva Initiative in Moscow on Thursday.

"The efforts for advancing the peace process that have been exerted in recent years are not very impressive. You and we know the details. It would be very useful to learn your opinion of the situation and hear your bright ideas on this score," Lavrov said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the conversation that followed underscored the importance of breaking the deadlock over the peace process as soon as possible "by means of stepping up collective efforts with the aim to resume a direct dialogue between the Israelis and the Palestinians on the final status."

"In this context Lavrov confirmed Russia’s steadfast commitment to the two-state solution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of the well-known resolutions by the UN Security Council and General Assembly," the Foreign Ministry said. "The impermissibility was underscored of attempts at revising the universally recognized international legal basis of the Middle East settlement."

Lavrov emphasized the need for restoring Palestinian national unity on the political platform of the United Nations as one of the main pre-requisites that would let the Palestinians obtain their own statehood.

At the meeting the Geneva Initiative was represented by the co-chair of the project for Israel Yossi Beilin and the deputy chair for Palestine Sameer Karakra. Later in the day there followed detailed consultations with Russia’s special presidential envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov. The Geneva Initiative is a project for a peace agreement between Israel and Palestine co-authored by the two countries’ scholars and public figures in the early 2000s. It envisages the return of territories Israel has held since 1967 to the Palestinians and the division of Jerusalem.