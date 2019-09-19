Moldova, Russia recover full-fledged cooperation, says president

CHISINAU, September 19. /TASS/. Moldova and Russia are recovering full-fledged cooperation after a three-year break, Moldovan President Igor Dodon said after a meeting with Russian Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev, who headed the Russian delegation to a session of the intergovernmental commission between both states held in Chisinau.

"I have welcomed the signing of a protocol of the intergovernmental commission’s session, which would allow us to recover full-fledged cooperation in such areas as energy, agriculture, food industry, transport, construction, as well as migration, healthcare, culture, science, innovations, sport, inter-ethnic relations, regional cooperation and environment," Dodon wrote on his Facebook page. He noted that the break between the sessions of the intergovernmental commission had lasted three years, which negatively affected the development of both countries trade-economic relations.

"I have stressed that it is important to continue developing the treaty and legal base of Moldova and Russia as part of our efforts," Dodon added. He noted that the reached agreements must be implemented in practice, offering to discuss long-term investment projects during the next session of the intergovernmental commission.

Dodon noted that the session of the intergovernmental commission had taken place in the run-up to the second Moldovan-Russian Economic Forum set to be held in Chisinau. About 1,000 Moldovan and Russian entrepreneurs will take part in the forum.