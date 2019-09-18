Seoul considers trilateral projects with Moscow, Pyongyang to be important, envoy says

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Seoul seeks to create conditions for full-fledged economic cooperation with Moscow and Pyongyang, South Korean Ambassador to Russia Lee Sok-bae said in an interview with Russian media outlets on Wednesday.

"The South Korean government is making efforts to create conditions that would make it possible to advance the North Korean denuclearization process and launch full-fledged trilateral economic cooperation between South Korea, North Korea and Russia. It is also making preparations, including joint research, for steps aimed at increasing the economic feasibility of the Khasan-Rajin project," the ambassador pointed out.

According to Lee Sok-bae, progress in the North Korean denuclearization process will pave the way for the removal of the United Nations’ sanctions on North Korea. "It will also create a favorable international situation for the Far Eastern border areas to become attractive for the development of industries such as logistics, agriculture, fishing and tourism in Northeast Asia," the South Korean ambassador specified. "Such a center will help railroads and seaways connect the Korean Peninsula and Eurasia and in the future, it may turn into a new economic cluster," he added.

South Korea believes that trilateral projects, which contribute to efforts aimed at easing tensions on the Korean Peninsula and boosting peaceful cooperation in Northeast Asia, will be mutually beneficial to Seoul, Pyongyang and Moscow, Lee Sok-bae emphasized.

He pointed out that in June 2018, South Korea and Russia had agreed to boost railway projects, including the Khasan-Rajin one.

The ambassador also mentioned the first meeting on trilateral cooperation, which had taken place on the sidelines of the Fourth Eastern Economic Forum and discussed ways to boost joint research activities and economic projects. Lee Sok-bae stressed that South Korea and Russia maintained close contacts in that regard. He noted that that two countries’ delegations to the Fifth Eastern Economic Forum had a chance to exchange views on the matter.