MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not discussed possible sales of Russian S-300 or S-400 missile systems to Saudi Arabia with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince, Defense Minister Mohammed bin Salman in a telephone call on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"There is no need to repeat what was already said [by Putin in Ankara on September 16]," he said answering a question whether this topic was discussed in the conversation.