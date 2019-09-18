PACE rapporteur backs European asylum for Snowden

PARIS, September 18. /TASS/. Rapporteur of the Council of Europe’s Parliamentary Assembly (PACE) Sylvain Waserman (France, ALDE), called upon Europe to devise a mechanism of protecting whistleblowers, such as former NSA contractor Edward Snowden.

"It is time for the creation of an asylum procedure specific to whistleblowers," said Waserman, who is the rapporteur of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on improving the protection of whistleblowers throughout Europe.

"For several years now, the protection of whistleblowers has become a real litmus test of democracy in our society," he continued. "It shows whether our democracies are mature enough to deal with situations that can sometimes challenge their own workings."

"Asylum procedures are a good example: the criteria in use over the last few decades are not well suited to the new challenges of a connected world where whistleblowing is becoming a major democratic issue," he added.

According to the Council of Europe’s website, Waserman will present his draft report to the Assembly on 1 October. The document, already approved by PACE’s Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights, suggests amending asylum legislation with regard to cases of whistleblowers.

In 2013, Snowden released information on methods of electronic surveillance of American intelligence services, including illegal tapping of foreign leaders’ talks. Fleeing from prosecution, Snowden sent requests for asylum to some countries, including Russia. On August 1, 2014, he received residence permit in Russia for three years, which was later prolonged for another three years.

In the US Snowden is charged with violation of two sections of the law on spying. He may face up to 10 years behind bars under each of these sections. The US administration officials repeatedly stated that they consider Snowden a traitor and are not going to pardon him as he had inflicted serious damage to the interests of national security.

French Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet said on September 15 that she favors granting Snowden’s request for asylum in France. However, a French presidential administration spokesperson later said this was Belloubet’s "personal opinion.".