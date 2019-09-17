Opposition Platform demands that Ukraine’s authorities stop rewriting history

"In its humanitarian policy, the current authorities strictly follow the Poroshenko regime’s path. Instead of starting a nationwide dialogue and searching for a reconciliation formula, the financing of the xenophobic propaganda, nationalist ideas and rewriting history are still a priority," says the statement published on the party’s website on Tuesday. "The Z power (President Vladimir Zelensky’s power - TASS) is going to increase the financing of the notorious Institute of National Remembrance. <...> The course, which is conflictive and harmful for the civil peace and national unity of Ukraine and which was launched by the previous regime, continues. The current authorities refuse to carry out their election pledges."

The party’s statement says that the social policy still remains hostage of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and "the ideology of cave nationalism" dominates the humanitarian policy. "The new authorities stipulated in the draft state budget for 2020 the build-up of financing of the Institute of National Remembrance from 105 million hryvnias this year to 130 million hryvnias the next one. For years the facility, the only achievement of which is rewriting history, instigating international conflicts and cultivating xenophobia in Ukraine, has received a growing amount of money from taxpayers. <...> And it happens at the moment when most Ukrainian families have to economize and run into debts to support the subsistence level," the party stated. "Judging from the new increase of financing of ‘Vyatrovich’s team’ (Director of the Institute of National Remembrance Vladimir Vyatrovich - TASS), the tasks and priorities of the Z power’s humanitarian policy do not differ from the predecessors’ course. It can be seen from the refusal of the president and the ruling party to revisit the discriminative and anti-constitutional language policy."

According to the statement, The Opposition Party - For Life demands that the authorities reject nationalism and xenophobia in the state’s humanitarian policy, stop financing the ideologized and anti-historic activity of the Institute of National Remembrance at the taxpayers’ expense and change its administration. "This course runs counter to basic human rights enshrined in international law and the Ukrainian Constitution and leads the country toward new dissolutions and dissociations," the party stressed.

The party reiterated that the Opposition Platform introduced draft laws directed at ensuring the language rights of national minorities, in particular in the sphere of education, to Verkhovna Rada and ask the parliamentary members to support these legislative initiatives.