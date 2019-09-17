Moscow, Beijing favor regulation of global markets, says Russian PM

ST. PETERSBURG, September 17. /TASS/. The relationship between Moscow and Beijing is at an unprecedentedly high level, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at the meeting with Chinese Premier of the State Council Li Keqiang on Tuesday.

"Our country was the first to establish diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China on October 2, 1949. I would like to emphasize that after seven decades, Sino-Russian relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation are at an unprecedentedly high level and entering a new era," Medvedev said at the 24th expanded meeting of heads of the two countries’ governments.

Moscow and Beijing are implementing ambitious projects on a bilateral basis and within the framework of integrations between states, he added.

"We favor observance of international norms, regulation of global markets. That is particularly important amid forced trade wars and illegitimate sanctions pressure," Medvedev stressed.