Any contact between US, Iranian presidents would be useful — Russia’s UN envoy

UN, September 17. /TASS/. Any possible contact between the presidents of the United States and Iran, Donald Trump and Hassan Rouhani, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly would be useful, Russia’s UN envoy said on Monday.

"Whether President Rouhani will meet with President Trump here in New York - on that I cannot speculate," Vasily Nebenzya said, answering to a reporter’s question about the possibility of such a meeting on the sidelines of the upcoming UN General Assembly. "We have different views on it. In our view, any direct contact between parties is good, but you know that both sides are conditioning this contact, and the conditions are not to be reconciled. Let us see what comes out of it."

Last week, US President Donald Trump said a meeting with his Iranian counterpart was possible on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly’s high-level General Debate in late September. US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin said last Tuesday that Trump was still in favor of putting maximum pressure on Iran, but was ready to meet with the Iranian leadership without preconditions. Trump dismissed this information in a Twitter post on Monday.