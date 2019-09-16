Russia hopes US will ultimately withdraw its troops from Syria, says Putin

ANKARA, September 16. /TASS/. Russia hopes the United States will finally realize its decision to withdraw its troops from Syria, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday after talks with his Turksih and Iranian counterparts, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Rassan Rouhani.

"As for American troops, they are present on Syria’s territory illegally. Everybody knows that," Putin said. "We will proceed from the assumption that US President Donald Trump’s decision on the withdrawal of American troops from Syria would be ultimately implemented in full.".