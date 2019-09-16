Attacks on Saudi Aramco’s oil facilities not discussed at Putin's meetings in Ankara

He added that the attacks were not discussed at the trilateral meeting with the Presidents of Iran and Turkey either.

ANKARA, September 16. /TASS/. The attacks on Saudi Aramco’s facilities were not discussed at the bilateral meetings of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ankara, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"It was not discussed at bilateral meetings. It was not discussed at the trilateral meetings either. They focused mainly on the Constitutional Committee, on the situation in Idlib and on the prospects for a political settlement," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that Putin had a separate face-to-face meeting with the Iranian President. He could not name the topics of their conversation.

When asked why Putin’s bilateral meetings with Erdogan and Rouhani lasted longer than planned, Peskov attributed it to the "relevance of issues," and "the crucial moment." He also said that the attempts (to resolve the situation in Syria) continue, and a lot depends on these meetings and on the continuation of all this process.".