Putin warns against politicization of restoration works in Syria

ANKARA, September 16. /TASS/. Assistance to restoration efforts in Syria must not be politicized and should be provided to all Syrians without preliminary conditions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"We hope that the international community, especially the United Nations and its sectoral agencies, will join humanitarian assistance efforts in Syria and will do more to restore the infrastructure, water and electricity supplies, schools and hospitals ruined during the war," he said at a trilateral summit on Syria in Ankara.