Putin warns against politicization of restoration works in Syria

ANKARA, September 16. /TASS/. Assistance to restoration efforts in Syria must not be politicized and should be provided to all Syrians without preliminary conditions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
"We hope that the international community, especially the United Nations and its sectoral agencies, will join humanitarian assistance efforts in Syria and will do more to restore the infrastructure, water and electricity supplies, schools and hospitals ruined during the war," he said at a trilateral summit on Syria in Ankara.
"Naturally, such support should be granted to all Syrians without any politicization, discrimination and preliminary conditions," he stressed.
"It is important that both Russia, Iran and Turkey are helping the Syrians in the post-conflict works to revive the country’s economy and social sphere, to create conditions for safe and unimpeded access of humanitarian assistance to those in need for that," Putin said. "We can see the results of these joint efforts: more than 390,000 refugees have returned to Syria, about 1.3 million internally displaced persons have returned to their homes.".