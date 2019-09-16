Russian, Iranian and Turkish leaders begin trilateral summit on Syria

ANKARA, September 16. /TASS/. Russian, Iranian and Turkish Presidents - Vladimir Putin, Hassan Rouhani and Recep Tayyip Erdogan - have gathered in the historical Cankaya Mansion in Ankara to hold a trilateral summit for Syrian settlement. The meeting began with a photo ceremony and then the leaders proceeded to one of the palace’s halls to begin talks.

The first Russia-Turkey-Iran summit on Syria took place in Sochi in November 2017. Following the meeting, the heads of states announced that the creation of four de-escalation zones in Syria should not undermine its territorial integrity and violate its sovereignty, while also called on the Syrian government and the opposition forces to attend the Congress of the Syrian National Dialogue. After that, the leaders’ talks on Syria were held in Ankara (April 2018), Tehran (September 2018) and Sochi (February 2019).