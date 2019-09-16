Putin, Rouhani start talks in Ankara

ANKARA, September 16. /TASS/. The Russian and Iranian presidents, Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani, have started talks at the Cankaya presidential mansion in Ankara, where a trilateral summit on Syria between the Russian, Iranian and Turkish leaders kicks off on Monday.

The meeting between the Russian and Iranian presidents is held behind closed doors.

Earlier, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov said that during the talks with Rouhani the sides would synchronize watches on Syria, discuss some issues of bilateral cooperation and the situation unfolding around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program.