Putin, Rouhani start talks in Ankara

The meeting between the presidents is held behind closed doors

ANKARA, September 16. /TASS/. The Russian and Iranian presidents, Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani, have started talks at the Cankaya presidential mansion in Ankara, where a trilateral summit on Syria between the Russian, Iranian and Turkish leaders kicks off on Monday.

The meeting between the Russian and Iranian presidents is held behind closed doors.

Earlier, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov said that during the talks with Rouhani the sides would synchronize watches on Syria, discuss some issues of bilateral cooperation and the situation unfolding around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program.

Putin arrives in Ankara to take part in Russia-Iran-Turkey summit on Syria

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not rule out on Monday that the issue of attacks on Saudi Aramco’s oil facilities would be discussed at Putin’s bilateral talks on the sidelines of the summit in Syria, including during the talks with Rouhani. This issue won’t be discussed separately, but traditionally an exchange of views is held on the most pressing issues, Peskov said. "It may be assumed that the issue will be discussed," he noted.

Russia, China sign 7 agreements on cooperation in humanitarian sphere and education
Russia’s Su-57 jet lands in Turkey for Technofest
Techno festival will be held in Istanbul on September 17 through 22
Air investigators prepare interim report on Airbus A-321 miraculous belly-landing
The report will be published soon
Russian Foreign Ministry vows response to Marshal Konev monument move in Prague
President of the Czech Republic called the decision to transfer the monument shameful
Russia’s Su-35, Be-200 aircraft perform test flights over Istanbul
The Russian planes arrived to Turkey’s biggest city to take part in Turkey’s first aerospace and technology festival Teknofest on September 17-22
Russian Fleet monitors US Yuma vessel that entered Black Sea - defense ministry
The US fast transport USNS Yuma entered the Black Sea’s waters at nearly 17:30 on September 14, the National Defense Management Center said
Snowden says he married his girlfriend Lindsay Mills in Russia — Guardian
In the interview, timed to coincide with the release of his book titled Permanent Record, Snowden said he and Mills, who later moved to him in Russia, married two years ago at a private ceremony
Operator restricts usage of OPAL pipeline’s capacities
Pumping via NEL pipeline is growing
Russia finishes second stage of S-400 deliveries to Turkey - defense ministry
The second stage began on August 27
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman confirms Smolenkov worked at Russian embassy in US
The diplomat underscored that CNN failed to contact Russia when working on the Smolenkov article
Snowden says he was almost caught while stealing secret info
According to Snowden "there are no James Bonds" working inside an intelligence agency in the 21st century
Countries with 80% of the world’s population back Russia's approaches, says Lavrov
The minister noted that Russia as an important guarantor of international security will continue facilitating "the strengthening of fair, democratic initiatives of the international life"
Russia’s Varyag missile cruiser hits simulated target 500 km away
Over 20 vessels, as well as Tu-142, Il-38 and MiG-31 aircraft, were deployed to ensure the safety of the exercises
Anti-ship missile Oniks to undergo upgrade
At the moment the missile has a maximum range of 300 kilometers and maximum speed of up to Mach 2.5 at high altitudes
US senator calls on government to consider attack on Iran’s oil refineries
In the early hours of Saturday, ten drones attacked several Saudi Aramco facilities. The Ansar Allah (Yemen’s Houthi rebels) movement claimed responsibility for the attack
Russia’s Foreign Ministry commented claims by Whelan’s sister of his unlawful detention
The Ministry slammed the remarks about the detention of US citizen accused in Russia of spying as misinformation
Iran warns US bases, aircraft carriers are within its missiles’ range
According to Aerospace Force Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Amir Ali Hajizadeh, Tehran was ready for war, but neither the US nor Iran wanted to start it
Multicolor image of interstellar comet, discovered by Crimean astronomer, made in US
C/2019 Q4, which originated outside the solar system, was discovered by Russian amateur astronomer Gennady Borisov on August 30, 2019
Ukraine’s Zelensky won’t agree to give special status to Donbass, says envoy
According to the Ukrainian envoy, president Zelensky will never agree to mass amnesty either
Kiev forces’ statements signal sabotage of peaceful settlement, Donetsk says
The self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic's Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova also called on Kiev to stop making provocations in media and at last start a fruitful effort on implementing the Package of Measures
Russia won’t need contract with Kiev to supply gas to EU via Ukraine 2020 - source
Ukraine has undertaken commitments as a member of the European energy community to implement in its legislation by January 1, 2020, a source in the European energy said
Rostec chief Chemezov: serial production of S-500 air defense systems to start in 2020
According to him, Russia will not be exporting the new air defense system in the course of five years
World’s first floating NPP starts mooring in Russia’s Chukotka
The floating NPP will generate electricity for Pevek, a town with a population of about 4,000, as well as nearby settlements and mining facilities
Transport capacities of OPAL pipeline will be restricted from September 14, says operator
The German regulator also banned OPAL Gastransport from holding additional auctions on the gas pipeline’s capacity
Incident at Saudi oil facilities may shatter stability on energy markets - Kremlin
The Kremlin strongly condemns the incident at Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities if they really were attacked by drones
Russia’s first two helicopter carriers to be laid down in Crimea in spring 2020 — sources
The first helicopter carrier will be delivered to the Russian Navy by the end of 2027
Majority of Prague residents condemn removal of monument to WWII Soviet marshal - Medinsky
Czech President Milos Zeman, "a man of culture, has stated his negative opinion on the removal of the monument to Marshal Ivan Konev, he made his opinion known", Russian Minister of Culture Vladimir Medinsky said
Turkish defense ministry says second stage of Russia’s S-400 deliveries completed
The S-400 supplies to Turkey began on August 27, 2019
Russia’s MC-21 medium-haul liner makes first international flight
The plane arrived at Ataturk Airport for the festival Tekhnofest
Assad, Russian diplomats discuss war on terror - presidential office
The Russian delegation consists of Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev and Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin
Russia to recover sunken WWII American submarine near Kuril Islands
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu expressed hope that the expedition could be organizes with the US collegues
Russia to ramp up security at energy facilities due to drones attacks on Saudi Aramco
The attack on Saudi Aramco facilities affects energy security around the globe, according to the Russian energy minister
US, Canadian military inspectors to hold observation flight over Russia this week
This is conducted as part of the international Open Skies Treaty
Russia ready for Normandy Four summit under several conditions, says Kremlin
The Kremlin aide listed three conditions to be implemented by Kiev ahead of the summit due in Paris
Russian defense minister confers award on pilot, who landed a burning jet
"We are now choosing the best in 54 military jobs," the minister said during the award ceremony
Georgia to become showdown site between US, Russia if joins NATO — politician
"We are trying to turn our small homeland into a showdown site between two "elephants" of nuclear arsenals," Nino Burjanadze said
Ukrainian top diplomat describes current relations with Moscow as ‘thaw’
According to the foreign minister, Ukraine was planning to bring back all of its citizens currently in detention in Russia
Russia's Defense Ministry unveils scenario of Tsentr-2019 drills
The exercise will be held in two phases
Russia is in talks with US on normalizing work of foreign agencies - source
A source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told that such expert consultations with the Americans are held regularly
Serbia’s accession to NATO would justify alliance’s 1999 atrocities - Russian envoy
The West "don’t believe at all that Serbia could have the freedom of choice, namely in orienting itself towards Russia", Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said
Hollywood action star Jackie Chan says he loves Russia, thanks his fans
The actor wished that the friendship between China and Russia would last forever
Kremlin spokesman says Putin was informed about attacks on Saudi oil facilities
Saudi Aramco facilities in the east of Saudi Arabia were attacked by ten drones in the small hours on Saturday
US must apologize for bombing former Yugoslavia, says Russian diplomat
Also US must pay compensation to the relatives of those killed and injured in air raids, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Almost 90% of Russians are not ready to queue for a new iPhone - survey
According to the survey, 82% of users admit that they will not order new models in advance
Formula One legend Schumacher ‘conscious’ after stem-cell treatment in Paris — daily
Schumacher recovered from the coma in June 2014 and since September 2014 has been receiving treatment at home
South Ossetia, Georgia fail to reach compromise on border situation
The sides also failed to reach a compromise at the previous session held on September 9
Russia delivers 3 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Syria’s Aleppo
Officers of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Parties in Syria delivered food and clothing to the settlement of Maaret Um Haush
World powers should prevent escalation in Middle East - Chechnya’s head
Ramzan Kadyrov pointed out that Saudi Arabia hosts the holiest sites in Islam - Mecca and Medina.
US views ‘serious military response’ to attacks on Saudi Aramco oil facilities, says daily
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo accused the Iranian authorities of being behind the attacks
Press review: Kiev’s timeout in deep-sixing deals with Moscow and Netanyahu’s Russia visit
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday
New checkpoint opened in Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria
According to the chief of the Russian center for reconciliation of conflicting sides in Syria Alexei Bakin, the militants who were unwilling to surrender are continuing to break the ceasefire
