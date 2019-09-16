Moscow, Vienna to develop partnership of their central districts, says Russian envoy

VIENNA, September 16. /TASS/. The administrations of the central districts of Moscow and Vienna have agreed to establish partner ties and start sports and cultural exchanges under the bilateral Russian-Austrian Year of Youth, Russian Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyubinsky reported on Monday.

"During the negotiations between Prefect of the Central Administrative District of Moscow Vladimir Goverdovsky and head of the third district of Vienna Erich Hohenberger, the agreement was reached to establish partner dies between the specified prefectures, where the Austrian Embassy in Moscow and the Russian Embassy in Vienna are located, correspondingly," the Russian Embassy quoted Lyubinsky as saying on its Telegram channel.

The Russian ambassador highlighted that sports and cultural exchanges within the bilateral Russia-Austria Year of Youth 2019 will launch the partner ties. That said, an agreement on cooperation is being prepared for signing.