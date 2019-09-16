Russia, China sign 7 agreements on cooperation in humanitarian sphere and education

ST. PETERSBURG, September 16. /TASS/. Russia and China have signed seven agreements on cooperation, most of them in the sphere of education, on Monday during a session of the Russian-Chinese Commission on Humanitarian Cooperation, Russian Deputy PM Tatyana Golikova told reporters.

"On the outcomes of today’s session of the commission, we have signed 7 joint documents. It is very important that the majority of those documents are agreements in the sphere of education and cooperation between our universities," the Russian official informed.

Among the documents signed are the agreement on establishing a Russian-Chinese youth council of the association of classic universities of Russia and China, the bilateral framework agreement between the Moscow State University and the Jilin University. The sides also signed a memorandum of intent to establish a joint university in Harbin between the Harbin Institute of Technology and the Saint Petersburg State University.