Turkish defense ministry says second stage of Russia’s S-400 deliveries completed

ANKARA, September 15. /TASS/. The second stage of Russia’s deliveries of S-400 missile systems to Turkey has been completed, Turkey’s Ministry of National Defense announced on Sunday.

"Today the supplies of the second battery of the S-400 have been completed at the Murted airfield in Ankara," the statement said.

The S-400 supplies to Turkey began on August 27, 2019.

The first reports about the talks between Russia and Turkey on the deliveries of S-400 air defense missile systems emerged in November 2016. Russia confirmed in September 2017 that the relevant contract worth $2.5 billion had been signed. Under the contract, Ankara will get a regiment set of S-400 air defense missile systems (two battalions). The deal also envisages partial transfer of production technology to the Turkish side. The first supplies began on July 12.

The United States and NATO have slammed Turkey’s S-400 deal with Russia. On July 17, the White House press secretary said in a statement that Turkey’s decision to buy Russian-made S-400 air defense missile systems rendered Ankara’s further participation in the US fifth-generation F-35 fighter-bombers program (Lightning II) impossible.