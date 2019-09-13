Ukraine wants to organize local elections in Donbass by 2020 — top diplomat

KIEV, September 13. /TASS/. Ukraine wants to organize local elections, including on territories outside its control in Donbass, by 2020, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadim Pristaiko said on Friday.

"The task is see to it that these elections are held as they should. If we can see the invader off our territory by 2020, it would be ideal. The task is to expedite this time," he said in an interview with the Inter television channel.

He stressed that Kiev was not going to organize "fake elections" in territories it did not control but, in his words, voting there would be possible on condition of proper security at polling stations. "We would like elections to be held concurrently across the entire country under our rules, with parties taking part, the mass media enjoying access, security ensured at polling stations to make it possible for people to make their choice about who would represent them in local communities," he said.

He said earlier in the day that Ukraine wanted to organize local elections across the entire country, including in the self-proclaimed republics in Donbass.

However Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on Friday local elections in Donbass would be possible only after disengagement of forces along the entire contact line and would be organized under Ukrainian laws.